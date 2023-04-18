All INEC national commissioners in closed-door meeting over Adamawa election

The meeting is taking place barely 24 hours after the commission suspended Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State.

Yunusa-Ari has been in the news since Sunday, April 16, 2023, when he illegally declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha Dahiru better known as Binani as the winner of the April 15 supplementary election in the state.

The declaration sparked controversy as INEC immediately summoned Yunusa-Ari to Abuja and also ordered him to stay away from the commission’s state office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The electoral umpire also declared his declaration invalid, adding that he usurped the powers of the collation and returning officer, Mele Lamido.