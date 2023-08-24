ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group's President stated that the event was broadcasted in various locations across Nigeria, including the CGI office, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and numerous schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with this development, India has become the first country to reach the unexplored larger south pole of the Moon. Also, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the United States of America, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm India time (1234 GMT). Mr Sanjay Srivastava, President, (AACD) in a statement on Thursday said it was indeed a new dawn for Indians as said by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Srivastava is also the Head of People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) India-Nigeria Business Forum. He said the gradual landing of the spacecraft was witnessed on the social media and ISRO’s channel by countless Indians and well wishers of India around the world.

Srivastava said that the event was also broadcast in various locations across Nigeria, including the CGI office, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and numerous schools.

“We extend our congratulations to all Indians for this achievement, and we are confident that India’s significant progress on the moon will hold great potential for the betterment of humanity in the future.

“India is committed to providing efficient, precise, and cost-effective assistance to all its allied nations in their space endeavors.

“We are also embarking on missions to explore the Sun and other planets in the near future,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

