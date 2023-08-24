Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

The Afro Asian Community Development (AACD) in Nigeria has extolled the victory recorded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with this development, India has become the first country to reach the unexplored larger south pole of the Moon. Also, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the United States of America, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm India time (1234 GMT). Mr Sanjay Srivastava, President, (AACD) in a statement on Thursday said it was indeed a new dawn for Indians as said by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srivastava is also the Head of People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) India-Nigeria Business Forum. He said the gradual landing of the spacecraft was witnessed on the social media and ISRO’s channel by countless Indians and well wishers of India around the world.

Srivastava said that the event was also broadcast in various locations across Nigeria, including the CGI office, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and numerous schools.

“We extend our congratulations to all Indians for this achievement, and we are confident that India’s significant progress on the moon will hold great potential for the betterment of humanity in the future.

“India is committed to providing efficient, precise, and cost-effective assistance to all its allied nations in their space endeavors.