Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Sanjay Srivastava, President, Afro Asian Community Development (AACD) in a statement, also commended the effort of Pravin Kumar, General Secretary of AACD for attending the all-important meeting.

Srivastava, who is also President, People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria lauded Modi for inculcating the African Union as permanent member of G-20.

He said this was a step in the right direction, as it would enable Africans proffer lasting solutions to the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the move will also aid in fostering inclusiveness and establishing an impartial world order as disclosed by Tinubu.

Srivastava said: “Considering the fact that South Africa is the only African member of the group of the world’s 20 most industrialised nations, Nigeria’s move to join will be highly beneficial.

“For us, Indians living in Nigeria, this is a welcome development, it will enable Nigerians and all other nations of the G-20 to share great future ahead.