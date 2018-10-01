Independence Day How much do you know about Nigeria's first national anthem?

news

When Nigeria officially became an independent country on October 1, 1960, it needed a national anthem to mark its transformation from a colonised entity to a nation of its own.

However, while many Nigerians are now familiar with the current "Arise, O compatriots" anthem, it wasn't the nation's first choice.

In fact, it didn't become the nation's anthem until 1978, 18 years after independence and eight years after the end of a terrible civil war.

The anthem of choice when Nigeria became an independent country 58 years ago was titled "Nigeria we hail thee".

The anthem's lyrics was written by a British expariate, Lillian Jean Williams, while the music was composed by a certain Frances Berda.

Due to criticisms thrown at the anthem and an agitation to have it changed, a national competition was held for the purpose of choosing a new one with a committee created to choose the best entry. In 1978, Nigeria had a new anthem to replace its first post-independence anthem.

The committee chose entries from five winning contestants and fused them to make one anthem. The current "Arise, O compatriots" anthem contains lyrics from five entries composed by John Ikechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, Babatunde Ogunnaike, Sotu Omoigui and P. O. Aderogbu.

Benedict Odiase, the Director of Music in the Nigeria Police Band at the time, pieced the entries together and composed the music for the anthem that is still sung everywhere in the country today.

Below is Nigeria's first anthem as an independent country:

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour'd,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.