Independence anniversary: Nigeria shall rise again – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary, assuring that the nation will rise again.

Abubakar said that the celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day is an event that should reawaken citizens’ consciousness towards the consolidation of unity amongst the diverse people of the country.

The PDP presidential candidate said that Nigeria had come a long way after independence 62 years ago, passing through different phases of challenges.

“The democracy that we have is the requisite antidote to the current challenges that we face.

“Though Nigeria is beset with challenges that range from inadequacies of our economic plans to cover a large percentage of our people who live below the poverty line to security skirmishes that daily threaten the safety of lives and property of Nigerians, the root cause of these problems is traceable to the increasing lack of unity amongst us.

“However, I assure that as one people and under the canopy of one country sharing in one future, we will surmount our challenges and enthrone the Nigeria of our dreams,” Abubakar said.

He urged all Nigerians to give the issue of building national unity primary attention as the citizens go into the general elections next year.

“Nigerians should elect leaders who are individuals with proven track records of being protagonists of unity and peace.

“I believe that when we fix the issues that continue to compromise our national unity, we would invariably fix issues that upset our peace and security and subsequently create an environment that can encourage economic prosperity”, Abubakar said.

The presidential flag-bearer of the PDP called on all friends of Nigeria in the international community to continue to have confidence in the country because, “as a people we never give up.”

He called on all people of faith across the country not to relent in their prayers to God to keep Nigeria as a country of peace and prosperity for the good of all its people.

