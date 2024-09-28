FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Independence Day anniversary

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ajani stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo praised the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, adding that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Aligning himself with the theme for the Anniversary, the minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead.

This, he added, by realising that the Nigeria of our dream could only be built when we are united.