FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Independence Day anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.
This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ajani stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion.

Aligning himself with the theme for the Anniversary, the minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead.

This, he added, by realising that the Nigeria of our dream could only be built when we are united.

While wishing Nigerians a happy celebration, the minister urged them to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

