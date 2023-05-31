Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano.

“The 93 suspects which include 56 phone robbery suspects, 17 drug users and 20 other crime suspects which include theft and fraud, were arrested in one week,” he added.

He said items recovered included 18 mobile phones, 157 weapons such as knife, cutlasses, four locally made guns, one toy gun, 34 ATM cards and 83 sachets of Diazepam tablets.

Others were 371 pieces of rubber solution, 12 parcels and 303 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and 1000 sachets of Tramadol tablets.

Usaini-Gumel said the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He commended the good people of Kano state for their understanding and cooperation that resulted to a peaceful inauguration of the new governor.

“We will continue to serve you to the best of our ability to surmount any likely emerging security threats.

“We will continue to match our words with actions until all criminally minded people repent, change for good or leave the state.

“A safer Kano state is possible with the support of everyone”.

The commissioner of police urged residents to be law-abiding and continue to report security incidents to the Police and not to take laws into their hands.