The governor gave the assurance in a maiden State wide broadcast in Owerri on Wednesday.

Uzodinma, who thanked the workers for their patience and support however, said that the time had come to give them a voice among their contemporaries in other states.

He said that payment of the new wage would commence with the completion of negotiations with labour leaders in the state.

He added that payment of salaries and pensions allowances would be a first line charge of the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) with workers’ welfare in mind.

“The state government will commence payment of minimum wage once negotiation with labour leaders is completed.

“Specifically, the salaries of civil servants and allowances of pensioners will henceforth be paid fully and not later than month end,” the governor said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Imo Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Austin Chilakpo, recently told newsmen that Imo was one of the few states yet to implement the new minimum wage.

NAN also reports that Chilakpo had urged the governor to work with the already established committee for the speedy implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

The NLC chairman had also expressed hope that the new government would ensure prompt and complete payment of salaries and allowances to workers and pensioners in the state.