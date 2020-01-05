Mr Evans Ugoh, NEMA Head of Imo/Abia operations, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Owerri.

According to him, the milestone was achieved through diligent collaboration among disaster stakeholders.

He said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other disaster outfits braced up to road challenges during the period, which he said was the major reason for the zero casualty.

Ugo said that both NEMA and FRSC deployed their men to strategic places in Imo and Abia states and were also visible in rural communities.

He expressed NEMA’s readiness to sustain the disaster management proficiency in 2020.

“We have reviewed activities during the yuletide and we recorded zero casualty in Imo and we are ready to sustain the milestone this year.

“I want to, specially commend FRSC command in Imo, for its doggedness during the period and I assure of NEMA’s willingness to sustain the already existing collaboration among disaster stakeholders,” he said.

Ugoh commended NEMA Director General, Dr Mustapha Maihaja for his numerous support to the Imo/Abia office of the agency.

He mentioned some of the areas covered during the period to include Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway and Owerri-Aba Expressway.