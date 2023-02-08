ADVERTISEMENT
Immigration vows to arrest foreigners who partake in general election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says it is on high alert and will identify, arrest and prevent foreigners from participating in the forthcoming 2023 elections..

Jere said that the service was also on alert to avert any disruption of the process and ensure that only eligible Nigerians vote.

He said that the NIS had successfully confiscated voter and national identification cards in the hands of foreigners, who were promptly repatriated back to their countries.

According to him, the NIS has been proactive in sensitisation of foreigners on the consequences of participating in the election.

The CG said that NIS was also ready for foreign election observers.

“Adequate arrangements are in place for processing and issuance of visas and clearance of foreign observers for election monitoring at all our international airports.

“The NIS is adequately prepared to “Stoplist” any person found contravening electoral laws,” he added.

Jere commended the Comptrollers of Kaduna and Kwara states, who recently intercepted non-Nigerians who were unlawfully in possession of voter and national identity cards.

He also commended comptrollers who eased back irregular migrants in their commands.

