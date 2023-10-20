ADVERTISEMENT
Imam: Tinubu's appointments clearly show he's not in charge, ex-lawmaker

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bugaje said the pattern of appointments made by President Tinubu clearly showed that he's not in charge.

Bugaje, a political activist and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), made this known while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The former lawmaker's views were influenced by Tinubu's flip-flop on appointments since he resumed office on May 29.

Recall the President withdrew the name of a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, a few minutes before her appearance before the Senate for screening. The same fate also befell a 24-year-old fresh graduate, Imam Kashim, whose nomination as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) had been greeted with criticism.

Opinions have also been divided over Tinubu's decision to appoint Ola Olukoyede as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with critics saying the nominee lacks the requisite qualifications.

For his part, Bugaje believes all of these are pointers to the fact the President is not in charge of his government.

“I can tell you one thing. Clearly, what we have seen is evidence of the fact that the President is not in charge. Someone else is in charge. Now, it is for him to figure out if he wants to really be in charge.

“How can a name get to the point of getting to the National Assembly for clearing – that is the final stage – and then you do not even know? Anyone who would have been involved in these should leave,” he said.

The former lawmaker also berated the Tinubu government for always wanting to have its way regardless of public opinion and the position of the law.

“This government does not have any sense of shame. I am afraid to say so. You would feel ashamed to get certain things done.

“And then clearly, there is an element of contempt for citizens. You just do things the way you want and how you want irrespective of the rules and regulations,” the elder statesman added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
