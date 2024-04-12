ADVERTISEMENT
I'm in a hurry to deliver - Ondo Gov tells 12 newly sworn-in commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, while welcoming the newly inaugurated commissioners, urged them to contribute significantly to the state’s development agenda.

Aiyedatiwa inaugurating new commissioners in Akure [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State House of Assembly had recently confirmed the appointment of the 12 commissioners.

The newly-inaugurated commissioners include Pastor Segun Ayerin, Mr Olaolu Akindolire, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, Dr Banji Ajaka, Mr Boye Ologbese, Mr Sunday Akinwalire, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi and Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye.

Others are Mr Rasheed Badmus, Mr Olayato Aribo, Mr Adewale Akinlosotu and Barr Gbenga Olaniyi.

Aiyedatiwa urged them to justify their appointments through dedicated service, emphasising the administration’s commitment to accelerated development and good governance.

“Let me congratulate the appointees for being worthy of consideration as Honourable Commissioners in Ondo State.

“Some of you are returning, while others are new Commissioners. In the main, you have a duty to justify your appointment or reappointment as the case may be.

“I must inform you that this administration is in a hurry to deliver on its mandate and make life more meaningful to the people.

“The torch of accelerated development that we hold in trust for the people is irreversible.

“You must guard your loins and hit the ground running in your various offices. You must foster a good working relationship with the workers, especially the Permanent Secretaries and other Accounting Officers,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said they should all bear in mind that the government and people of the state were united in their thirst for credible performance, development and good governance.

“You must eschew corruption or any act that is not nurturing to good governance and overriding public interest.

“I like to implore all friends, families and well-wishers of the new appointees to refrain from putting undue pressures on them so that they can concentrate and discharge their duties in the overall best interest of the state,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, emphasised the importance of wholehearted commitment from the newly- inaugurated commissioners.

Oluwatuyi stressed that their forthcoming responsibilities transcend mere formalities, symbolising principles of justice and equity.

Speaking on behalf of the newly- inaugurated commissioners, Dr Banji Ajaka, appreciated Aiyedatiwa for the trust reposed in them, with a promise not to disappoint and support the government of Ondo State.

