ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

Ima Elijah

Emefiele's emotional response became apparent before the proceedings even commenced.

Emefiele in distress [The Nation]
Emefiele in distress [The Nation]

Recommended articles

Tensions were palpable during today's hearing, as Emefiele's emotional response became apparent before the proceedings even commenced. Expressing visible frustration, he was reported to have uttered the poignant words, "I'm dying," while encircled by his legal team.

President Bola Tinubu took the step of suspending Emefiele from his position, citing the need for a thorough investigation into alleged instances of abuse of office during his tenure at the apex bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the situation escalated further as the Department of State Services (DSS) subsequently arrested the former CBN governor on charges of illegal firearm possession, adding a new layer of complexity to the ongoing saga.

Legal proceedings took a significant turn as the matter was brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos, amplifying the spotlight on Emefiele's predicament. In an unexpected twist, as the federal government attempted to dismiss the case in Lagos, fresh allegations emerged.

A staggering 20-count charge was filed against Emefiele and two of his associates, raising eyebrows across the nation. The federal government leveled accusations against Emefiele, alleging his involvement in the illicit procurement of vehicles valued at N6.9 billion.

Furthermore, Emefiele faced accusations of conferring undue advantages upon Sa’adatu Yaro, a CBN director, and the entity known as April 1616 Investment Ltd.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NIPOST to back FG National Addressing Policy

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

NGX slams ₦32.74 million fine on 8 companies for non-compliance

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth ₦‎1.22bn in Lagos

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

These 4 new ministries could be game-changers for Tinubu's administration

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian creatives

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian creatives

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE