I'm dying – Emefiele exclaims in court

Tensions were palpable during today's hearing, as Emefiele's emotional response became apparent before the proceedings even commenced. Expressing visible frustration, he was reported to have uttered the poignant words, "I'm dying," while encircled by his legal team.

President Bola Tinubu took the step of suspending Emefiele from his position, citing the need for a thorough investigation into alleged instances of abuse of office during his tenure at the apex bank.

However, the situation escalated further as the Department of State Services (DSS) subsequently arrested the former CBN governor on charges of illegal firearm possession, adding a new layer of complexity to the ongoing saga.

Legal proceedings took a significant turn as the matter was brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos, amplifying the spotlight on Emefiele's predicament. In an unexpected twist, as the federal government attempted to dismiss the case in Lagos, fresh allegations emerged.

A staggering 20-count charge was filed against Emefiele and two of his associates, raising eyebrows across the nation. The federal government leveled accusations against Emefiele, alleging his involvement in the illicit procurement of vehicles valued at N6.9 billion.