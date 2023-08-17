Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charges for lack of diligent prosecution, following an application by the Federal Government to withdraw the charges. The oral application was made on Tuesday by Mr Mohammed Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Abubakar had said that the application was informed by emerging facts that needed further investigations. He had prayed the court to grant the application. Emefiele’s counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN), had, however, opposed the application.

Daudu argued that the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele’s bail and, therefore, should not have its application entertained by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have an application that the government has flouted the court’s order which says the respondent/ defendant should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service,” he submitted.