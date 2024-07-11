ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu called for realistic expectations as regards the minimum wage question.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

The President stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking with the leadership of the organised labour led by the Presidents of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

Tinubu said he was concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers and his administration was prioritising their concerns.

“I pay attention to everything around me. A happy worker is a productive worker, and society depends on the productivity of the happy worker,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, called for realistic expectations as regards the minimum wage question.

“You have to cut your coat according to the available cloth. Before we can finalise the minimum wage process, we have to look at the structure.

“Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two or three years? What is a problem today, can be eased up tomorrow.

“There is much dynamism to this process if we are not myopic in our approaches. We can take a surgical approach that is based on pragmatism and a deep understanding of all factors,” he said

Ajaero emphasised the need for an upward adjustment to the minimum wage, noting: “Between living wage and minimum wage, we need to find a balance. Things are difficult for the Nigerian worker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He congratulated the President on the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the constitutional rights of local governments as regards financial autonomy and other salient principles.

“I have to congratulate you on the issue of local government autonomy. We have been on the streets protesting for local government autonomy. Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, it will amount to ungratefulness if we fail to commend you.”

On his part, Osifo said inflation had adversely affected the value of the Naira and that the measures initiated by the government to address the rising cost of food and transportation needed to kick in, to give citizens relief.

He said the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses would help in checking the high cost of transportation, while the recent directive on the suspension of duty on certain food imports would bring down the prices of food items if properly implemented.

“We commend you on the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court. History will not forget what has happened today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this judgement, we believe Nigeria will make progress,” the TUC President said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse