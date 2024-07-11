A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

The President stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking with the leadership of the organised labour led by the Presidents of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

Tinubu said he was concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers and his administration was prioritising their concerns.

“I pay attention to everything around me. A happy worker is a productive worker, and society depends on the productivity of the happy worker,” the President said.

He, however, called for realistic expectations as regards the minimum wage question.

“You have to cut your coat according to the available cloth. Before we can finalise the minimum wage process, we have to look at the structure.

“Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two or three years? What is a problem today, can be eased up tomorrow.

“There is much dynamism to this process if we are not myopic in our approaches. We can take a surgical approach that is based on pragmatism and a deep understanding of all factors,” he said

Ajaero emphasised the need for an upward adjustment to the minimum wage, noting: “Between living wage and minimum wage, we need to find a balance. Things are difficult for the Nigerian worker.”

He congratulated the President on the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the constitutional rights of local governments as regards financial autonomy and other salient principles.

“I have to congratulate you on the issue of local government autonomy. We have been on the streets protesting for local government autonomy. Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, it will amount to ungratefulness if we fail to commend you.”

On his part, Osifo said inflation had adversely affected the value of the Naira and that the measures initiated by the government to address the rising cost of food and transportation needed to kick in, to give citizens relief.

He said the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses would help in checking the high cost of transportation, while the recent directive on the suspension of duty on certain food imports would bring down the prices of food items if properly implemented.

“We commend you on the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court. History will not forget what has happened today.

