Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police has asked police officers to protect themselves against attacks, saying they have the right to defend themselves in case of physical danger.

The IGP said this on Friday, October 30, 2020, during an assessment tour of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja.

The police boss also encouraged police operatives to continue to perform their duties saying no amount of provocation or insult should make them shy away from their responsibilities.

Adamu ostensibly said this to boost the morale of the officers, many of whom disappeared from the streets after over 20 officers were reportedly killed in the violence that followed the recent #Endsars protests in the country.

He alleged that the Endsars protesters were out to demoralise the personnel.

He said, “The unity of this country lies in the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space and the country is relying on us to make sure that the public space is not taken over by the criminals. So no amount of provocation, no amount of insult would make us shy away from our responsibilities.

“Inasmuch as we are aware that the government is behind us; so, we would encourage you to keep performing your duties. We would encourage you to be professional, to be civic, but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourself.

“When we talk of human rights, the police are human; so, the rights of police officers would also be protected. So, we are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves.”

He, however, assured the families of slain officers that the government and the Nigeria Police Force would soon roll out packages for them.