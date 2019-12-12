Inspector-General of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered that the All Progressive Congress (APC) rally scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019, in Edo State be suspended.

The rally was organised to welcome Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former governorship candidate of the PDP, to the party.

While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Abuja, Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said he received the letter suspending the rally about 5pm at the force headquarters.

Shaibu said he had told the IGP that the security of the participants of the event cannot be guaranteed.

He said, it as “heartbreaking” that Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, whom he described as his father, was leading the campaign to “create division within the party”.

He also said Oshiomhole has no say in decisions taken in the state because he has been suspended by the party in Edo State.

According to TheCable, the IGP had earlier granted the APC permission to hold the event but the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he was not aware of any ”APC rally” in the state.

The state APC chairman, Anselm Ojezua also urged party members in the state not to participate in the event saying party leaders are not aware of it.