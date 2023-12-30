Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Abbas, who spoke at the launch of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P), a brainchild of the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, said Igbos are responsible for major investments in Nigeria dating back to the mid-50s.

Speaking at the event held in Bende, Abia State, on Friday, December 29, 2023, the Speaker stated that peace in the South-East would have a multiplier effect on the peace and progress of the nation.

He, therefore, urged Igbo leaders to seek ways to interface with the Federal Government to register their legitimate grievances.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Musa Krishi, on Friday, where he also highlighted that Kalu’s deep love for the South-East and concern over rising insecurity in the region gave birth to PISE-P.

Abbas lamented that despite the economic strengths of the South-East, agitations in the zone had caused it many losses, casting “a dark shadow over the region.”

He noted that the wave of insecurity “continues to cripple daily life and significantly paralyse socio-economic endeavours in a region whose people are renowned for their resourcefulness and economic enterprise.”

The Speaker stated, “Between 1956 and 1965, the then Eastern region was regarded as the fastest-growing economy in Africa and Asia. Indeed, the South-East has remained an economic powerhouse in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, leading in trade and commerce.

“From Aba to Adamawa and Enugu to Europe, Igbo are known to be entrepreneurial, resourceful, peace-loving, savvy, tenacious and peace-loving. That is the character of the Igbo. That is who you are. Three of your cities, Aba, Onitsha and Nnewi, are among the most industrialised in Nigeria.

“A sizeable chunk of the major investments in many parts of Nigeria are Igbo-owned. Your contributions to the Nigerian economy, either through imports, business investments, or Diaspora remittances, among others, are indisputable.

“The contributions of the Igbo are apparent not only with regard to the economy but also in all fields of human endeavour, including literature, academia, the creative industry and many more.”