Igbo group begs Tinubu, NASS to intervene in Ekweremadu's case in UK.

The President of the group, Dr Bernard Oshi, made the appeal at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, were convicted by the United Kingdom Central Criminal Court, London, for organ harvesting.

Oshi also appealed to Tinubu and the incoming 10th National Assembly to look into the matter with a human face and prevail on the government of the United Kingdom to temper justice with mercy.

Similarly, he called on the members of the diplomatic corps, particularly those of the United Nations, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to come to the help of Ekweremadu.

According to him, the organisation as a concerned institution, monitored with keen interest the sterling public and private service record of Ekweremadu as a lawyer, philanthropist, politician and a patriot.

“The Ekweremadu parental instinct to provide care for his sick daughter even at the distressing cost of having to seek for a kidney donor. This is not the type of crime a man should be abandoned to face alone.”

Oshi, used the news conference to congratulate the President-elect, Tinubu, the Vice President-Elect, Sen Kashim Shettima, all members of the National Assembly, governors and state assembly members either re-elected or newly elected.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and commitment to keeping the country united, particularly through the past past difficult years.

“Our hope and prayer is for Nigeria to continue to witnessed peace and prosperity as we continue our democratic journey.”