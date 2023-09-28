ADVERTISEMENT
IG orders thorough investigation into attack on police officer in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IG gave the order when he visited the officer who was on admission at the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital, Abuja.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the IG gave the order when he visited the officer who was on admission at the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital, Abuja.

Egbetokun said the visit was to assess the condition of the officer who was brutally attacked and macheted by armed hoodlums at his residence in Kabusa area of Abuja.

He directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to him, the investigation is to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The I-G also, urged other CPs and Tactical Commanders to ensure proper closure of all pending investigations into attacks on police officers and men within their respective jurisdictions.

“Attack on a Police Officer in the line of duty or off-duty is an attack on the entire law enforcement community and the peace and security of our society,” he said.

He expressed dissatisfaction over attacks on police personnel and warned that such attacks would not be tolerated.

The Police boss prayed for the speedy recovery of the Police Inspector and others in the same situation.

He pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to support and assist the families of affected officers.

Egbetokun enjoined the public to cooperate with the Police in providing information that could put an end to attacks on police personnel.

