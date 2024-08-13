ADVERTISEMENT
If you’re not satisfied with Tinubu’s govt wait till 2027  —  FG tells opponents

Bayo Wahab

The minister said the protest was a movement to effect a change of government.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said this on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after the inaugural National Council of State meeting under Tinubu.

The meeting which lasted for over three hours was attended by former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, while former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida joined virtually.

While addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Alake said matters of state were discussed, adding that Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, presented a report on the recent #Endbadgovernance protest to the council.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]

The minister said the protest was a movement to effect a change of government, adding that anybody who is not satisfied with President Tinubu’s government should wait till 2017 to cast their votes.

Matters of State were discussed in a robust manner and the National Security Adviser was on hand to present the security situation of the country and he did inform the Council of State about the Pre, during and post events of the last protest which I do not call a protest.

“I call it a movement to effect a change of regime by force which was also resisted. The council thanked Nigerians at large for resisting an unconstitutional move to change government. If anybody is not satisfied with the government, or the current administration, there is always an election coming, so you wait for the election and cast your vote.

While assuring Nigerians of the security agencies’ readiness to secure the country and protect its democracy, Alake affirmed that a government can be changed only through the ballot box.

“Any change of government has to be through the ballot and not through the barrel of the gun, or through insurrection or through any other unconstitutional means, only through the ballot box can any government be changed and reassured on the security readiness of all security agencies in the country to secure our territorial integrity and to protect Nigerians democracy, Alake said.

The meeting was convened for the president to seek advice on national matters presented to the council.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

