ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

If you bring out your head, we will knock you, IPOB warns Ebonyi gov

Nurudeen Shotayo

IPOB threatened that any plan to arrest and kill its members in Ebonyi would be met with strong resistance.

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]
Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]

Recommended articles

This comes following the governor's plan to rid the state of violent groups who have pledged allegiance to the outlawed group.

In a statement by IPOB's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Friday, July 28, 2023, the group said it has no axe to grind with the governor but any attempt to harm its members will be resisted.

Powerful also warned politicians of Igbo extraction to desist from anything that concerns the group, insisting that IPOB members had never been involved in any violent attack in any community in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also asked Igbo politicians to state the offences committed by IPOB, stressing that there would be consequences if any of its members is harmed in Ebonyi State.

“Let the new Governor of Ebonyi State, bear in mind that IPOB has no issue with him. But if you bring out your head, we will knock on it.

“IPOB and ESN have no problem with you, but your plan to arrest and kill innocent IPOB members will not go well with your government. IPOB and ESN are peaceful and protective of our land. They should be supported and protected, not destroyed.

Continuing, the spokesperson said “Any Traditional Ruler who helps in the murder of any innocent and peaceful IPOB member has murdered his own sleep. Any Traditional Ruler who involves himself in the matter concerning IPOB will regret his actions”, the statement partly read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Sanwo-Olu sends list of 39 Commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

Sanwo-Olu sends list of 39 Commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

Tinubu hosts ECOWAS special meeting in Abuja to discuss coup in Niger

Tinubu hosts ECOWAS special meeting in Abuja to discuss coup in Niger

If you bring out your head, we will knock you, IPOB warns Ebonyi gov

If you bring out your head, we will knock you, IPOB warns Ebonyi gov

Buhari expresses shock, concern over Niger coup

Buhari expresses shock, concern over Niger coup

Niger's presidential guard names himself new ruler following coup

Niger's presidential guard names himself new ruler following coup

Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency