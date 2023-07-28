If you bring out your head, we will knock you, IPOB warns Ebonyi gov

This comes following the governor's plan to rid the state of violent groups who have pledged allegiance to the outlawed group.

In a statement by IPOB's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Friday, July 28, 2023, the group said it has no axe to grind with the governor but any attempt to harm its members will be resisted.

Powerful also warned politicians of Igbo extraction to desist from anything that concerns the group, insisting that IPOB members had never been involved in any violent attack in any community in the region.

He also asked Igbo politicians to state the offences committed by IPOB, stressing that there would be consequences if any of its members is harmed in Ebonyi State.

“Let the new Governor of Ebonyi State, bear in mind that IPOB has no issue with him. But if you bring out your head, we will knock on it.

“IPOB and ESN have no problem with you, but your plan to arrest and kill innocent IPOB members will not go well with your government. IPOB and ESN are peaceful and protective of our land. They should be supported and protected, not destroyed.