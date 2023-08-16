ADVERTISEMENT
'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nzekwe expressed the need to provide critical infrastructure like electricity, good road network among others for the productive sector to thrive.

Dr-Samuel-Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)
Dr-Samuel-Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

He spoke against the backdrop of the increase from 22.79% in June to 24.08% in July in inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. The ex-ANAN president said that the advice had become necessary as food inflation was the higher out of the inflation data released by NBS.

Nzekwe said that this showed that there was food shortage, which had led to increase in the prices of foods.

“If the federal government can get agriculture right, this will automatically bring down the nation’s inflation rate because it affects other sectors of the economy.

“It also needs to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity challenges so that famers can go to the farms to produce and also leverage on our comparative advantage, which is agriculture, to boost foreign earnings.” he said.

Nzekwe stressed the need to provide critical infrastructure like electricity, good road network among others for the productive sector to thrive. This, he said, would help the manufacturers to produce cheaper goods at a reduce cost, thus bringing down the country’s inflation rate.

He attributed the continuous rising inflation rate in the country to removal of fuel subsidy because industries and all Nigerians make use of petrol, thus causing ripple effects on the economy.

Nzekwe added that things imported into the country were dollar denominated and converted to naira, therefore the prices become higher, leading to rising inflation trend.

He said that the price of petrol would still further rise because Nigeria does not have control over the dollars, adding that all these contribute to the rising inflation rate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

