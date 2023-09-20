IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

The appeal is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lafia by Dannis Utsa, Chairman, United Farmers Association of Kadarko community of the council area. Utsa, also a displaced person, stated that IDPs were already vulnerable and the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy had worsened their situation.

He added that farmers from Ayua, Upuur, Ngur, Kpelev, Bature, Antsa, Kwara, Adootu communities in Keana council area had been living in an IDP camp since the villages were attacked and destroyed.

He appealed to the government to beef up security in the communities, rebuild their destroyed houses, provide basic amenities and return them to their homes to enable farmers to take care of their families.

