ICPC, FIRS collaborate to fight financial tax frauds

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of ICPC Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN) and the Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji [NAN]
The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN) said this when he visited the Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji in Abuja on Thursday.

Aliyu stressed the need for effective collaboration to deepen cooperation and synergize efforts for greater impact in the anti-corruption drive.

He said the essence of the visit to FIRS was to discuss three areas of collaboration that would help the cause of tackling corruption, most especially the ones that are tax-related.

“First of all, there are three critical areas which we need to look at. First to consider is the issue of sharing information between the two organisations and the integration of technology.

“We need to set up a structured process of regular information sharing between us to detect potential corruption or fraudulent activities in tax-related matters.

“You have the expertise on tax and we have the mandate of preventing corruption, so I believe effective collaboration will help to identify and tackle the fraudulent practices in the system,” he said.

According to him, the second area is the issue of joint investigation and legal reforms.

“This is an area in which the ICPC and the FIRS need to come together because we know that sometimes, corruption also comes in the form of tax evasion and other means of fraud.

“Then the last is the issue of capacity building, which is very important because no organisation can perform its function effectively without the support of the government.

“We can come together to train or organise programmes jointly for members of our staff and organisations.

“This is to enhance our skills and knowledge in detecting and preventing corruption, which is related to the issue of the tax system in this country,” he said.

The ICPC boss also advocated a cross-agency committee that would be reviewing and addressing the critical areas of partnership.

Aliyu promised that ICPC was 100 per cent ready to give the FIRS the needed support in the interest of the country’s development.

The Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, in his remarks, expressed delight about ICPC’s visit and the expression of interest to help the revenue-generating agency tackle tax-related frauds in Nigeria.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that we will collaborate effectively, and I am particularly delighted that with your support, our enforcement mandate on tax matters will improve.

“We will also develop a framework and we will use technology to do so.

“I believe you are a ready-made partner for us in the area of revenue generation and progress, not only for individual agencies but for the Federal Government as a whole,” he said.

