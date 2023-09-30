ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IBEDC promises seamless service delivery during Independence Day celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IBEDC promised that all its offices will also remain open during the holiday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve customers efficiently.

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.
Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.

Recommended articles

IBEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, said measures were in place to address any electrical fault that may arise during the period.

He reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to contributing to national development through exceptional service delivery and the reduction of the metering gap within the company’s franchise area.

“The company’s customer care line will remain active to promptly respond to complaints and reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The management of IBEDC Plc extends warm wishes to all Nigerians as the country celebrates its 63rd Independence Day anniversary and reaffirms IBEDC ‘s unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Nigeria.

“We also urge motorists to exercise caution by avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol and adhering to traffic rules to prevent accidents involving electric poles and other hazards during the festivities,” the Managing Director said.

Achife urged IBEDC customers to take a stand against energy theft.

“This includes tampering with meters or the outright stealing of electricity from the company, as well as avoiding any shortcuts in bill payment processes.

“This practice not only undermines the integrity of our electricity distribution system and jeopardises the sustainability of the power supply, but also robs the nation of much-needed resources for development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We encourage our customers to take advantage of IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels to conveniently settle their bills and recharge their meters during the holiday,” he said.

Achife added that all IBEDC offices will also remain open during the holiday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve customers efficiently.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'