IBEDC promises seamless service delivery during Independence Day celebration

IBEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, said measures were in place to address any electrical fault that may arise during the period.

He reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to contributing to national development through exceptional service delivery and the reduction of the metering gap within the company’s franchise area.

“The company’s customer care line will remain active to promptly respond to complaints and reports.

“The management of IBEDC Plc extends warm wishes to all Nigerians as the country celebrates its 63rd Independence Day anniversary and reaffirms IBEDC ‘s unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Nigeria.

“We also urge motorists to exercise caution by avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol and adhering to traffic rules to prevent accidents involving electric poles and other hazards during the festivities,” the Managing Director said.

Achife urged IBEDC customers to take a stand against energy theft.

“This includes tampering with meters or the outright stealing of electricity from the company, as well as avoiding any shortcuts in bill payment processes.

“This practice not only undermines the integrity of our electricity distribution system and jeopardises the sustainability of the power supply, but also robs the nation of much-needed resources for development.

“We encourage our customers to take advantage of IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels to conveniently settle their bills and recharge their meters during the holiday,” he said.