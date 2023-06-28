ADVERTISEMENT
IBEDC promises good service during sallah holidays

News Agency Of Nigeria

Achife urged Muslim faithful and all citizens to embody the spirit of love needed in fostering the continuous prosperity of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, on Wednesday, in Ilorin.

Achife assured customers that the technical crew remained dedicated to promptly resolving faults that may arise during the period.

He urged Nigerians to embrace love during the celebration, informing them that the management had launched convenient payment apps.

The managing director felicitated Muslims and all Nigerians on the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, emphasising that the festival epitomised the values of love and sacrifice, which are fundamental pillars for the existence and progress of humanity.

Achife urged Muslim faithful and all citizens to embody the spirit of love needed in fostering the continuous prosperity of Nigeria.

He advised consumers against engaging unqualified individuals to fix electrical faults in their vicinity and emphasised on the importance of properly earthing their premises.

The managing director warned that tampering with electrical installations is not only illegal but can also lead to electrical accidents.

Achife appealed to motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and to observe traffic rules meticulously, in order to prevent collisions with electrical poles and other accidents.

He encouraged customers to take advantage of IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels to settle their bills and purchase electricity units, thereby avoiding disconnection.

“To cater to customer needs, IBEDC offices will remain open during the public holidays from 9 am to 3 pm,” he said.

