Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

The centre’s Clinical Director, Dr Bello Zion, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. NAN reports that an explosion had occurred on Tuesday evening at Bodija area of Ibadan metropolis, throwing the residents into panic.

No fewer than three persons were to have died and 77 injured, with some of the victims being treated at University College Hospital (UCH) and other private health facilities across the city. The clinical director said that six out of the 12 victims of the explosion received by the hospital were in stable condition and had been discharged.

“Two of the victims are in critical condition and one of them has been transferred to University College Hospital (UCH) for further treatment.

“Other victims are in stable condition and responding to treatment,” he said.

One of the victims at the hospital, Abdullah Malik, said he was on his way home at a junction close to his house when the blast threw him off. Malik said that a good Samaritan took him to the hospital, as he could not move his body immediately after the incident.

NAN reports that the explosion also affected part of ACE Mall at Bodija, leaving in it’s trail a collapsed POP ceiling as well as shattered doors and windows. The mall’s security man told NAN that some people were also injured at the mall due to the explosion. NAN also observed that no fewer than 10 cars were destroyed, with about 30 houses at different degrees of damage.

The presence of security agents also prevented breakdown of law and order, while an excavator was seen at work. While some house owners were seen packing their belongings from the rubbles, an eyewitness said that two bodies were evacuated and one other person rescued beneath the debris.