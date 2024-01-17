ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

News Agency Of Nigeria

6 out of the 12 victims of the explosion received by the hospital were in stable condition and had been discharged.

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions [Vanguard News]
Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

The centre’s Clinical Director, Dr Bello Zion, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. NAN reports that an explosion had occurred on Tuesday evening at Bodija area of Ibadan metropolis, throwing the residents into panic.

No fewer than three persons were to have died and 77 injured, with some of the victims being treated at University College Hospital (UCH) and other private health facilities across the city. The clinical director said that six out of the 12 victims of the explosion received by the hospital were in stable condition and had been discharged.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and one of them has been transferred to University College Hospital (UCH) for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other victims are in stable condition and responding to treatment,” he said.

One of the victims at the hospital, Abdullah Malik, said he was on his way home at a junction close to his house when the blast threw him off. Malik said that a good Samaritan took him to the hospital, as he could not move his body immediately after the incident.

NAN reports that the explosion also affected part of ACE Mall at Bodija, leaving in it’s trail a collapsed POP ceiling as well as shattered doors and windows. The mall’s security man told NAN that some people were also injured at the mall due to the explosion. NAN also observed that no fewer than 10 cars were destroyed, with about 30 houses at different degrees of damage.

The presence of security agents also prevented breakdown of law and order, while an excavator was seen at work. While some house owners were seen packing their belongings from the rubbles, an eyewitness said that two bodies were evacuated and one other person rescued beneath the debris.

The lifeless body of a security dog was seen on the ground in an area close to the explosion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations