3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

Samson Toromade

What's happening with the Ibadan explosion is a classic Nigerian case of wasting a tragedy and leaving room for it to happen again.

The Ibadan explosion left massive destruction in its wake [TheaaaJay]
The Ibadan explosion left massive destruction in its wake [TheaaaJay]

The government has officially confirmed the death of five people, at least 77 people suffered injuries that required medical treatment, and dozens of houses suffered varying degrees of damage.

When tragedies happen, there are many different layers to deal with, but most especially the cause, to prevent a recurrence, and effect, to provide relief to those unfortunately caught in the middle of it — if they're not already dead.

After the explosion three weeks ago, Governor Seyi Makinde was swimming in plaudits for his exemplary leadership in reaction to the unfortunate incident. Within hours, he visited the site of the explosion to commiserate with residents and assure them of the government's resolve to ensure proper investigation.

The cause of the explosion had caused great confusion in the initial hours as many speculated a deliberate terrorist attack, and others floated another untrue story that it was a gas tank explosion. However, the state's number one citizen was helpful enough to point accusing fingers in what is now the officially correct direction: illegal miners.

According to the governor, the unnamed illegal miners improperly stored explosives in a residential area, leading to the supposed accident that caused the explosion and devastated lives.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has left a lot of questions unanswered about the Ibadan explosion [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has left a lot of questions unanswered about the Ibadan explosion [OYSG] Pulse Nigeria

But since "illegal miners" escaped the governor's lips hours after the incident, nothing further has been disclosed about the alleged perpetrators. The Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Police Command have failed to make even basic disclosures like the owner of the building now recognised as ground zero. As far as public record is concerned, no one has been arrested or declared wanted in connection to the man-made disaster.

Standing in the rubble of the devastation caused by the explosion, Governor Makinde vowed that those who caused the tragedy would be brought to book, but he hasn't matched his words with action in the three weeks that have followed. Just about the only thing he's revealed to the public since then is that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) record of the unnamed company responsible shows it's owned by foreigners. That only fuelled more questions, but answers have been scarce.

The government needs to be more transparent about the progress of the investigation so victims can start getting used to some sense of justice for the losses suffered. But more than that, the government's strong action is important to send a message.

ALSO READ: To understand Ibadan explosion, we asked an expert 11 mining questions

The post-explosion chronicle of events in Ibadan is a classic Nigerian case of wasting a tragedy and leaving room for it to happen again. If the government doesn't act decisively and make an example out of one perpetrator, what will discourage the next one from being just as reckless?

What's playing out in Ibadan is a very Nigerian story — a lack of consequences for very bad behaviour, and not enough transparency on the part of the government. To expect that it will end any differently is to expect too much, but for the sake of optimism, fingers will remain crossed that the right thing is done, eventually.

Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria.

