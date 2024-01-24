Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities comprise those in and around Oluyole Estate Extension, one of the elite areas within the Ibadan metropolis.

NAN also reports that the communities: Progressive Estate, Heritage Estate, Oorelope community, Ore-Ofe Estate and Ire-Akari community, are being fed by Ajinde Feeder of IBEDC.

In a letter dated January 16 and obtained by NAN on Wednesday, the communities, under the Joint Community Development Association (CDA), expressed dissatisfaction with the epileptic power supply which they had been subjected to in recent times.

Some of the signatories, comprising Chairmen and Secretaries of each of the communities included: Layi Oliyide and Innocent Owokotomo (Heritage); Gbenga Ibikunle and Raphael Olaboade (Oorelope) and Pastor Kayode Akinbule and Ademola Adedeji (Progressive).

Others were: Elder Odunmorayo and Segun Odewumi (Ore-Ofe) as well as Dolapo Adewumi and Rev Sina Alausa (Ire-Akari).

The residents expressed displeasure with the epileptic power supply by IBEDC to the entire communities, particularly in the last seven weeks, saying that this had become unbearable to them.

“We are aware that our immediate neighbouring communities like Oluyole Estate and Elebu are better fed with power supply, while we are left with an average supply of less than two hours in the nights and most times, with no power supply during the days.

“We are peace-loving people, blessed with lots of intellectuals and will not want to engage in any activity that will further put your organisation in additional challenges,” the communities stated.

They, therefore, demanded that solutions be provided by IBEDC to address the problem within the next seven days of the receipt of the letter.

“Otherwise, your organisation might need to be prepared to play host to the entire communities that are being treated with this high level of unfairness,” they added.

According to them, the affected communities are not limited to the signatories but inclusive of communities, such as Ajinde 1, Peluseriki, Academy, Idi-Isin, Maberi, Zionist, Ajinde II and Tiadara, all of whose interests were also being represented.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Public Relations Officer of IBEDC, Ms Busolami Tunwase, attributed the situation to the challenge of allocation, saying it was not peculiar to the communities.

She, however, expressed the company’s willingness and readiness to meet with the aggrieved communities to resolve the matter.

