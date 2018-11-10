I will pray for El-Rufai – Peter Obi reacts to Gov’s tribal bigot statement

news

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has reacted to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s comment about him.

El-Rufai in a post which he published on Twitter, on Friday, November 9, 2018, called Obi a tribal bigot.

In his response, the VP candidate, said that he will continue to pray for the Kaduna state Governor.

He made this known while speaking to newsmen at a youth programme in Nnewi, Anambra State on Saturday, November 10, 2018, Daily Post reports.

Obi said “How does the circumstance he referred to relate to bigotry to warrant such a label?

“All I do for people like El-Rufai is to pray for them and encourage them to concentrate on doing those things that will better the lots of Nigerians rather than engage in hate speeches that will divide and destroy the country.”

Focus on solving problems

The former Anambra state Governor also called on El-Rufai to stop making what he described as reckless speeches.

Obi said that Nigerian leaders should focus on finding solutions to the problems facing the country.

“What His Excellency, Gov. Nasir Ahmad El Rufai said about me has been brought to my attention. I believe that as we grow older and are saddled with more responsibilities, we are expected to become circumspect in our thinking and avoid recklessness in our speeches and utterances.

“At this difficult times in our country, when thousands of our brothers and sisters across ethnic divide are killed all over the country, including innocent citizens in Kaduna state; millions of our children from all the parts of the country are out of school; millions of Nigerian youths from all the parts of the country are without jobs, our pre-occupation, especially among those that are in government should not be making reckless speeches.

ALSO READ: Okupe calls El-Rufai a midget for 'insulting' Peter Obi on Twitter

“What our leaders should be doing today is seeking solutions to the numerous problems of our dear country.

“I am aware that during the said election he referred to, security agents merely restricted his movement because he had no business being in Anambra as I would not have been in Kaduna on an election day.”

Also, the PDP, in its reaction, asked El-Rufai not to heat up the country with his words.

The opposition party made this known in a statement which it issued on Twitter on Saturday, November 10, 2018.