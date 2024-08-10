I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

Esan said the President made the transition seamless as Wilson-Jack, the incoming Head of Service, spent some weeks with her learning the ropes.

She said she was sure that Wilson-Jack was ready to hit the ground running.

“We also had a good time with Mr President, sharing his vision for the country, especially for the civil service with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This should prepare the incoming Head of Service so that she can achieve all that Mr President has discussed with us,” she said.

She added that the newly appointed Head of Service was capable, very intelligent, hardworking, and a professional with a lot of empathy.

“I have no doubt in my mind that she will do the job very well. One thing that is important for her to understand is that civil service is the arm that will deliver on Mr President’s promises to the country.

“So, she needs to ensure that the service is up and doing to ensure that the promises are fulfilled,” said Esan.

Wilson-Jack said she was grateful to the President for appointing her as the Head of Service of the federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see it as a divine assignment and I had the opportunity to assure Mr President that by the grace of God, I will not disappoint him.