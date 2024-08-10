ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wilson-Jack said she was grateful to the President for appointing her as the Head of Service of the federation.

President Bola Tinubu flanked by Mrs Folashade Esan, outgoing Head of Service of the Federation (R), and her successor, Mrs Esther Wilson-Jack (L) [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu flanked by Mrs Folashade Esan, outgoing Head of Service of the Federation (R), and her successor, Mrs Esther Wilson-Jack (L) [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Esan said the President made the transition seamless as Wilson-Jack, the incoming Head of Service, spent some weeks with her learning the ropes.

She said she was sure that Wilson-Jack was ready to hit the ground running.

“We also had a good time with Mr President, sharing his vision for the country, especially for the civil service with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This should prepare the incoming Head of Service so that she can achieve all that Mr President has discussed with us,” she said.

She added that the newly appointed Head of Service was capable, very intelligent, hardworking, and a professional with a lot of empathy.

“I have no doubt in my mind that she will do the job very well. One thing that is important for her to understand is that civil service is the arm that will deliver on Mr President’s promises to the country.

“So, she needs to ensure that the service is up and doing to ensure that the promises are fulfilled,” said Esan.

Wilson-Jack said she was grateful to the President for appointing her as the Head of Service of the federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see it as a divine assignment and I had the opportunity to assure Mr President that by the grace of God, I will not disappoint him.

“I come as a servant of all to work together, not only with the permanent secretaries but also with the directors and the entire civil service to enable us to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

'Admit your mistakes, review policies' - Shekarau tells Tinubu amid hardship

'Admit your mistakes, review policies' - Shekarau tells Tinubu amid hardship

Southern Kaduna union happy members didn't join nationwide hunger protest

Southern Kaduna union happy members didn't join nationwide hunger protest

I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

Gov Abiodun allocates 100 hectares of land for Naval base, dockyard in Ogun

Gov Abiodun allocates 100 hectares of land for Naval base, dockyard in Ogun

Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l