I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

In a video circulated via X on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Dokubo alleged that two helicopters deployed by the military and police on the order of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, had been flying over his house and compound for 30 minutes.

In the clip, which appeared to have been recorded on the same day, the former militant leader boasted that he was capable of downing the helicopters.

He perceived the development as a provocative act influenced by Wike with the backing of the Federal Government.

''Wike's soldiers, Wike's police have been flying over my house and my compound in the last 30 minutes with two helicopter gunships. I have the capacity to contain them. Nigeria can't surrender to Wike. Rivers people will not surrender to Wike. Ijaw people will not surrender to Wike,'' Dokubo warned.

The 60-year-old activist asserted his ability to resist any form of intimidation from authorities and called on the government to warn the FCT Minister to back off as he's not fazed by death.

''I have the capacity to contain them and the government knows I have the capacity to contain them as I have been containing other people. Let them tell Wike to back off.

''I'm 60 years old, I have never been afraid of death. I have always embraced death so I'm not afraid of death,'' he added.

Dokubo accuses Tinubu of backing Wike

Dokubo warned that nobody should blame him if the helicopters were shot down because he didn't go and look for anyone's trouble.

He alleged that the former Rivers State Governor is riding on President Bola Tinubu's support to victimise his opponents in the oil-rich state, calling for him to be stripped of the paraphernalia of office.

''So all those who are there, when their helicopter is shot down, let them nobody blame. I didn't go and look for the helicopter to shoot down. I will shoot down the helicopter, I swear by Allah.

“Whoever is commanding them should be warned. Enough is enough that Tinubu should hand over. Wike is nobody without the paraphernalia of the office. Let them remove this thing from him and let us see,'' he stated.

He affirmed his intent to vote in the local government elections, declaring that the process would hold despite pushbacks from Wike's supporters and that the winners would be sworn in without hassles.