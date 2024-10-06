ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dokubo alleged that the Tinubu-led Federal Government is backing Wike to cause political unrest in Rivers State.

Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo
Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo

Recommended articles

In a video circulated via X on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Dokubo alleged that two helicopters deployed by the military and police on the order of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, had been flying over his house and compound for 30 minutes.

In the clip, which appeared to have been recorded on the same day, the former militant leader boasted that he was capable of downing the helicopters.

He perceived the development as a provocative act influenced by Wike with the backing of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

''Wike's soldiers, Wike's police have been flying over my house and my compound in the last 30 minutes with two helicopter gunships. I have the capacity to contain them. Nigeria can't surrender to Wike. Rivers people will not surrender to Wike. Ijaw people will not surrender to Wike,'' Dokubo warned.

The 60-year-old activist asserted his ability to resist any form of intimidation from authorities and called on the government to warn the FCT Minister to back off as he's not fazed by death.

''I have the capacity to contain them and the government knows I have the capacity to contain them as I have been containing other people. Let them tell Wike to back off.

''I'm 60 years old, I have never been afraid of death. I have always embraced death so I'm not afraid of death,'' he added.

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Dokubo warned that nobody should blame him if the helicopters were shot down because he didn't go and look for anyone's trouble.

He alleged that the former Rivers State Governor is riding on President Bola Tinubu's support to victimise his opponents in the oil-rich state, calling for him to be stripped of the paraphernalia of office.

ALSO READ: Tinubu's appointments are one-sided – Asari Dokubo

''So all those who are there, when their helicopter is shot down, let them nobody blame. I didn't go and look for the helicopter to shoot down. I will shoot down the helicopter, I swear by Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whoever is commanding them should be warned. Enough is enough that Tinubu should hand over. Wike is nobody without the paraphernalia of the office. Let them remove this thing from him and let us see,'' he stated.

He affirmed his intent to vote in the local government elections, declaring that the process would hold despite pushbacks from Wike's supporters and that the winners would be sworn in without hassles.

“I will vote and you will see me vote. Results will be announced and chairmen will be sworn in and we will see,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

I'm not thinking about 2027 election now, says Tinubu

I'm not thinking about 2027 election now, says Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons