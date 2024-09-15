ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Nurudeen Shotayo

Maiduguri was hit by an unprecedented flood which displaced thousands of residents, damaged millions of naira worth of properties, and claimed many lives.

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum
Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Recommended articles

Over 40% of the Maiduguri metropolis was reportedly covered with water following a severe flash flooding, which occurred after the Alau Dam in neighbouring Konduga Local Government Area breached its banks on the night of Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The incident, which impacted the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere local government areas (LGAs), claimed several lives and displaced no fewer than 400,000 people from their homes.

The overflowing water, which wreaked devastating havoc in the capital city, also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the government, among places destroyed by the flood were banks, schools, the zoo and a part of an old correctional centre where many inmates were evacuated to the new maximum security prison in Maiduguri.

Security sources confirmed the development and expressed fears that some inmates may have managed to escape during the incident.

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims [PT]
Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims [PT] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development during an interview on BBC Hausa on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Governor Zulum expressed concern that some Boko Haram leaders may have escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m worried, yes, I’m seriously worried. But you also have to bear in mind that the Borno State Government has established what we call the Borno Model of Rehabilitation which has allowed many insurgents to repent. Within the last two years, over 200,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented and, I think, this has also yielded positive results in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Borno State,” he stated.

The Governor also decried that another calamity had befallen the state amid its battle against insecurity.

“I can remember more than 300,000 people were killed in Borno State, thousands of classrooms were destroyed, and hundreds of facilities were destroyed by the insurgency.

“We are just trying to get out of this problem and then now we witnessed another disaster-—a very serious calamity, another serious humanitarian crisis which the state governor cannot shoulder,” he said.

Zulum added that the support received by the victims was never enough, highlighting the plans to be undertaken to ensure their safety and protection during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no way we can provide food to millions of people in one or two hours. So, what we decided is to retreat and organise ourselves. The only way we can organise ourselves is to ensure that the affected victims are resettled in camps. Then we will take the support to the camps, otherwise many will die as a result of receiving food and non-food items in queues,” he concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes