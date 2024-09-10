Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Ostrich and a crocodile have already escaped as the flood rages on, raising fears that others like elephants, lions, and snakes domiciled in the zoo may find their way out at any moment.

While one of the crocodiles that escaped was found dead after it was attacked by some unidentified person, the Ostrich has been wandering. When contacted, the Director, of Forest and Wildlife, Ayuba Peter, who said the incident took them unawares, confirmed that the Zoo Manager had intimated him about the recent development.

Peter said roads around the area have been blocked to stop human movement, while wildlife staff were patrolling to pick up any animal that escaped, particularly the carnivores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the zoo told NAN that about 80% of the animals in the zoo, particularly the carnivores who can’t escape due to their locked facility are dead, while others like snakes and crocodiles have been washed away by the flood.