RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

News Agency Of Nigeria

An ostrich and a crocodile have also escaped as the flood rages on.

Floods hit Maiduguri zoo, animals suddenly break free
Floods hit Maiduguri zoo, animals suddenly break free

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Ostrich and a crocodile have already escaped as the flood rages on, raising fears that others like elephants, lions, and snakes domiciled in the zoo may find their way out at any moment.

While one of the crocodiles that escaped was found dead after it was attacked by some unidentified person, the Ostrich has been wandering. When contacted, the Director, of Forest and Wildlife, Ayuba Peter, who said the incident took them unawares, confirmed that the Zoo Manager had intimated him about the recent development.

Peter said roads around the area have been blocked to stop human movement, while wildlife staff were patrolling to pick up any animal that escaped, particularly the carnivores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the zoo told NAN that about 80% of the animals in the zoo, particularly the carnivores who can’t escape due to their locked facility are dead, while others like snakes and crocodiles have been washed away by the flood.

NAN reports that the raging flood from the collapsed Alau Dam has continued to submerge many areas in Maiduguri and its environs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

VIDEO: UK’s TUC reacts to DSS arrest of NLC president Ajaero

VIDEO: UK’s TUC reacts to DSS arrest of NLC president Ajaero

Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

Maiduguri flood causes zoo animals to escape, including lions and snakes

Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897