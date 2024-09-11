ADVERTISEMENT
VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VP added that the govt will also collaborate with the North East Development Commission, to ensure they don't spend more than two weeks at the camp.

Kashim, who led a Federal Government delegation to the beleaguered city, was received on arrival by Gov. Babagana Zulum, who took him to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, which was also hit by the flood.

From the palace, the vice president drove to Bakassi camp where thousands of those displaced by the flood took refuge.

Shettima told the distraught victims that the government would support them with 50 trucks of rice. He added that the government would also collaborate with the North East Development Commission and other agencies to ensure they did not spend more than two weeks at the camp.

NAN reports that residents of Maiduguri on Tuesday woke up to devastating floods that swallowed many buildings and took over roads and bridges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

