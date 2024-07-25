ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu, APC govs meet amid fear of nationwide protest

Segun Adeyemi

The meetings aim to proffer methods to meet with protest leaders for a peaceful resolution.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]


According to Daily Trust, the closed-door meeting is a strategic effort by the government to forestall the planned protest.

The potential protest has prompted swift government measures to alleviate dissatisfied Nigerians.

Recently, President Tinubu appealed to those planning the protest to reconsider their decision and await the government's response to their concerns.

He emphasised his administration's commitment to addressing the grievances of the populace.

Following a confidential session of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) in Abuja, Chairman and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma stated that the forum would invite protest organisers to dialogue to understand and address their issues.

"We don't know what they are protesting for. We invite all of them to sit down with us in a room so we can discuss and agree on the issues, what they are, and proffer solutions," Uzodimma said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. [Facebook]

Uzodimma further underscored the forum's dedication to national unity and improving Nigerians' living standards.

"We are committed to the unity of the country, we are committed to whatever thing that makes Nigerians live better lives, bring prosperity, jobs to be created for young boys and girls who graduated to be employed," he added.

Governors spotted arriving at the Villa included Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Uba Sani (Kaduna), and Bassey Otu (Cross River), all of whom were promptly ushered into the President's office.

The outcome of this high-stakes meeting remains critical as the nation watches closely, hoping for resolutions that will avert further unrest.

Segun Adeyemi





