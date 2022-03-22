The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has purported that he met only N300 million and over 100 billion debt in the state’s treasury when he assumed office.
I met N300m in Anambra treasury and inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo
...in terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of naira. In terms of cash, we met about 300 million Naira only...
Soludo revealed this while answering questions on Arise TV on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
He said, “in terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of naira. In terms of cash, we met about 300 million Naira only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny. But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfil our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please, let us not go there. God will help us.”
The governor further expressed worry concerning this ugly development, saying “the state finance is in bad shape”, and in dire need of restoration.
Recall that the immediate past governor Willie Obiano was apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as he tried to leave the country on the same day he handed over to Soludo. Though the reasons, why he was arrested, is yet to be revealed but there are rumours of misappropriation of funds.
