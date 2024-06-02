ADVERTISEMENT
I inherited 80% infrastructural deficit from last administration – Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke said he had also ended the regime of “half salary” for workers, noting that workers and pensioners were being paid as and when due.

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]
Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

Adeleke disclosed this at a programme organised by the Osun Development Association in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the programme was, ‘A celebration of Founding Members, Inauguration of Council of Elders, Induction of New Members and Thought Leadership’.

Adeleke, represented by Chief Lai Orilowo, Group Managing Director, Odua Investment Company Limited, said that he worked assiduously to solve the problem, adding that the positive results were there for all to see.

He noted that almost all the projects not completed by his predecessor had been completed.

He said: “We are paying back the diverted contributory pensions of our senior citizens.

“Our pensioners are registered for a health insurance scheme with the state paying the bills.

“We have reformed the public service and have ensured regular payment of salaries and promotion arrears.

“In Osun, there is a nexus between the formal and informal workforce. So, taking care of public servants boosts, enlivens and strengthens the informal workforce in the state,” he said.

The governor said the completion of all inherited projects was in line with the commitment of the present administration to ensure accelerated development of the state.

“We live it and act it. I retained all contractors inherited from my predecessor; none of those contracts were terminated. No contractor was fired. My only insistence was that they must deliver on what they signed with the state.

“I am also completing most abandoned projects inherited from my predecessor. The Ikirun-Osogbo dualisation is completed and I am going to complete the road up to the border with Kwara.

“The Osogbo Ring Road is being completed, while the Osogbo-Iwo road is ongoing,” he said.

Adeleke said the state government’s focus on infrastructural development was based on the fact that development would be difficult with poor infrastructure.

Adeleke solicited the support of groups like the Osun Development Association to grow the state’s digital economy, education, health and agriculture.

The chairman of the occasion, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi commended the association for pursuing efforts aimed at promoting the development of the state.

Ogunwusi, who is the special guest of the occasion, urged the association to continue urging its members to use their wealth of experience to promote the development of the state.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the association, Dr Segun Aina, said the association had made several interventions to promote the peace and development of the state

He said the association had inaugurated a 15-member council of elders to give the association the needed advisory support and ideas for the development of the association and the state.

