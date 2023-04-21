The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wronged him, urging those he had offended to reciprocate same by forgiving him.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The governor stated this in his Sallah Message issued in Kano on Friday and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Ganduje said that having been part of government for more than two decades, he has every reason to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone.

According to the statement, the governor also reiterated his plea for forgiveness from those he might have offended in the course of governing the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wronged him, urging those he had offended to reciprocate same by forgiving him.

The governor urged the incoming government to ensure the completion of viable projects embarked upon by his administration as time did not permit him to do so.

Ganduje pointed out that government was about continuity hence the need to complete every project being executed with tax payers money.

The governor appealed to Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan which teaches love and support for one another.

The statement stressed the need for fervent prayers for peace and development in the state and the country at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings

Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings

I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Please forgive me - Buhari begs Nigerians hurt by his government's policies

Please forgive me - Buhari begs Nigerians hurt by his government's policies

He's not picking our calls - INEC hints suspended Adamawa REC may have fled

He's not picking our calls - INEC hints suspended Adamawa REC may have fled

Pulse Sports

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years