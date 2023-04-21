I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

The governor stated this in his Sallah Message issued in Kano on Friday and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Ganduje said that having been part of government for more than two decades, he has every reason to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone.

According to the statement, the governor also reiterated his plea for forgiveness from those he might have offended in the course of governing the state.

Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wronged him, urging those he had offended to reciprocate same by forgiving him.

The governor urged the incoming government to ensure the completion of viable projects embarked upon by his administration as time did not permit him to do so.

Ganduje pointed out that government was about continuity hence the need to complete every project being executed with tax payers money.

The governor appealed to Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan which teaches love and support for one another.