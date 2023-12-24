I gave my best to Nigeria as president, Babangida says

Babangida was a controversial military leader whose regime was infamous for annulling the 1993 presidential election won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, popularly known as MKO.

Beyond the election cancellation, his government also carried out several reforms aimed at restructuring the Nigerian economy.

However, these innovations, which included the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and Mass Mobilization for Self Reliance, Social Justice and Economic Recovery (MAMSER), yielded little or no positive results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, reminiscing about his time as Nigeria's president, the retired military general insisted that he gave his all to the country even as he admitted that some people may not be satisfied.

He disclosed this during a recent media parley at his Hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital.

“Number one is that I served the country the best. I could, it may not be to your satisfaction but to the best that I could; I leave that to history to judge," Babangida responded when asked to rank his achievements throughout his career.

“I related fairly well with the people of the country. I had no problem with them and I got to know the country more as I was well travelled. I made friends all over the country and I thought that was one of the greatest achievements,” he added.

The former military ruler advised younger Nigerians aspiring to lead the country to seek to know the people and better understand Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have an opportunity now as young people, get to know the country, study the country, the people and if you are able to do that or to understand that, basically I think that will go a long way to prepare you for the eventual leadership of the country.

“Just like any other style, you are placed in a leadership position; your job is to lead people. You develop a situation where people look up to you to provide certain solutions to their problems or to their fears.

“Whatever it is and you stand out as the person who will be able to do that. So you have to study human beings, you have to read about them and you have to be very compassionate. Sometimes ruthlessness to get things done but there are a lot of ways you have to develop so that you will be able to achieve certain things. Others you plead with, some you coerce and so on and so forth.”