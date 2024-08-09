ADVERTISEMENT
I didn't die in Switzerland - Nwoko denies rumours, threatens legal action

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator added that the reports are entirely false and malicious.

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial District in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that the reports were entirely false and malicious.

"In recent weeks, I have also been subjected to unwarranted insults and accusations regarding the purchase of a car for a little content creator.

“These claims are baseless and misleading. Whether this is a misguided joke or a deliberate act of malice, it has gone too far and will not be tolerated.

“I am taking immediate legal action against those spreading these falsehoods. Arrests will be made, and anyone involved should be prepared to face the consequences.

“This is not a matter of influence; it is about holding those responsible accountable for their harmful actions.

I will not tolerate any attempts to malign my character or to downplay the seriousness of this situation.

“If you are involved in these activities, expect to face legal repercussions without delay,” Nwoko warned.

