I am not desperate to be President, Atiku says

Atiku stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

Former Vice President and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is not desperate to be President of the country.

He however pledged not to leave the PDP even if he fails to secure the presidential ticket of the party.

Atiku who was the nation’s Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo, between 1999 and 2007, said he would have become President in 2003 if he were desperate.

“What do you expect my critics to say. I can run as many times as I want. I am fit and qualified and I still have ideas to put this country on the right path. What is wrong in trying again and again.

“I am not desperate to become President. If I were desperate, I would have taken the presidency in 2003. If I were desperate, I would not have stepped down for Abiola. I have the interest of this country.”

NAN reports that Atiku who touched down at the Benin Airport in a private jet alongside the Director General of his campaign organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was in Benin as part of the campaign to pick the party’s ticket.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

