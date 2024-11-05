ADVERTISEMENT
Hunters rescue kidnap victim in Anambra, capture 1 kidnapper

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy C-G commended the rescue team for their gallantry and assured that the hunters will continue to ensure that Anambra forests are safe from criminal invasions.

Hunters
Hunters

The Deputy Commander-General of NHFSS in charge of Intelligence, Dr John Metchie, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Metchie said that the victim was rescued in a joint operation by the NHFSS and the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade (Ochabrigade) conducted on Saturday.

He explained that the rescue followed a report of a kidnap incident during a prayer by the Catholic Church parishes in the Nimo community, when the victim, who is a building engineer, was kidnapped.

He said that after the abduction, the victim was taken to Agu Urukwelora village in Egbengwu Ojideleke Nimo, adding that the eagle eyes of the NHFSS intelligence officer in the village saw them in the bush.

"He informed a retired Superintendent of Police who in a swift response with other officers apprehended one of the kidnappers who hails from Nasarawa State and resident in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area.

"Though his partners escaped after serious gun battles, the victim was rescued.

"A locally made gun was also recovered, and the suspect was quickly handed over to the police at the Rapid Response section at Awkuzu for discreet investigation,” he said.

Metchie commended the rescue team for their gallantry, assuring that the hunters would continue to ensure that Anambra forests were safe from criminal invasions. He also solicited more information from members of the public to enable them to tackle security challenges, adding that the public should endeavour to say something when they see something.

He reiterated the commitment of the NHFSS to continue to collaborate with Ochabrigade in cleaning the state of criminal elements. He also commended the Commander-General, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, for his transformational leadership as well as the Anambra State Commander, Destiny Jonas for his dedication to the service.

