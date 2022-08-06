How we gave IPOB fighters bloody nose during attack on station, Police

Pulse reports that the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Barde, confirmed that four police officers died during the attack which took place on Friday, August 5, 2022.

While giving the full account of the incident in a statement, the police narrated how officers put up a "stiff resistance" against the attackers who had gained entrance into the station after decimating the entrance gate with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, also said that fire from the explosives affected a parked private vehicle in the premises of the station while some motorcycles were also affected

Abattam said, “On 05/8/2022 at about 2300 hours , hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked Agwa Police Station in their numbers.

“The hoodlums who came in two vehicles and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs.

“The police operatives of the division joined by the Command’s Tactical Teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance, engaging them in a gun duel. The hoodlums who were fatally hit with a lot of casualty on their side, retreated, escaping in their vehicles.

“The fire which affected a parked private car and some motorcycles was later put off, preventing it from causing more damages. Fortunately, the building was not affected .

“In the attack, two suspects in custody escaped, four police officers gallantly paid the supreme price, while one rifle is yet to be recovered. Meanwhile, the area have been fortified with enough police operatives .

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who went to the scene on confidence building patrol and on the spot assessment of the incident, visited the Eze of the Community, HRH Eze (Dr) I. O Asor, in his Palace where he assured him and members his community of the Command’s commitment in ensuring that peace is restored and the Command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.