Gunmen attack police station, kill 4 officers in Imo, CP confirms

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agwa Police Division came under serious attack by gunmen and killed four police officers on Friday evening.

The gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN), attacked the station with explosive device, also freed some detainees in the station.

Although the CP said officers at the station and other tactical units from state command repelled the attack, he confirmed that four of his men paid the supreme price.

“On 05/8/2022 at about 2300 hours, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked Agwa Police Station in their numbers.

“The hoodlums who came in two vehicles and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs .

“The police operatives of the division joined by the command’s tactical teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance, engaging them in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums, who were fatally hit with a lot of casualty on their side, retreated, escaping in their vehicles,” he said.

The CP said fire from the explosives affected a parked private vehicle in the premises of the station while some motorcycles were also affected, adding that the main building was not affected.