How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy is inviting applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for the 2024 Nigerian Navy DSSC.

Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years of age by March 25, 2024 [NNN]
Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years of age by March 25, 2024 [NNN]

Aka Eze Aka, the Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, made the call on Saturday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state embarked on sensitisation of its youths on the need to enlist into security outfits like police, navy, army and air force among others.

According to the commissioner, the Enugu State Ministry of Information and Communication wishes to bring to the notice of Enugu people and indeed the general public, the ongoing Special Enlistment into Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29.

He said, "The Nigerian Navy is inviting applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for the 2024 Nigerian Navy DSSC.

"Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for holders of First degree and Upper Credit for HND holders. Computer literacy will be an added advantage in all fields.

"Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years of age by March 25, 2024, except medical officers who should not be more than 30 years.

"Details for the application can be obtained through the link, https://www.joinnigeriannavy.com/," he said.

He added that the application which started on December 27, 2023 would end in February.

The commissioner urged all the Council Chairmen, traditional rulers, presidents-general and youth leaders of various communities to urgently ensure the dissemination of the vital information to members of their locality.

