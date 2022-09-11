How DSS detained bandits' negotiator's employee who came to retrieve phones

DSS digs further: The latest development has it that an employee of the embattled bandits' negotiator, Mubarak Tanji, has also been detained by the DSS.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mubarak, a staff member of Desert Herald and a younger brother to Ibrahim Tinja, - who was arrested together with the publisher and his son - was detained after he honoured the security operatives' call to come and retrieve phones and other devices confiscated from Mamu’s home in the early hours of Thursday.

How it happened: Family sources confirmed that Tinja, who was accompanied to the Kaduna office of the DSS around 5pm by a friend, has been detained.

The sources said: “The DSS went to the house and left a note for Mubarak Tinja to come to their office for the phones they confiscated and so he went with a friend. Sometime around 9pm, security agents asked his friend to return home and when he asked of Tinja, they said they were keeping him for questioning.”

The genesis: Pulse reports that Mamu has been under the periscope of the security operatives since his arrest in Egypt on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

He was arrested and taken into custody on arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday and security agencies swooped on his home and office where it was claimed that some incriminating items were recovered.

The homes of his brother-in-law and father-in-law in Kaduna were also searched by the secret police with his father-in-law also taken into custody.

Mamu has a case to answer: The DSS disclosed in a statement that Mamu, who played a role in the release of several hostages of the March 28 terrorist attack on a train has question to answer on insecurity in Nigeria.

Gumi raises alarm: Meanwhile, renowned Islamic scholar, Ahmed Gumi, has challenged the Nigerian Government and security agencies to either charge Mamu to court or release him.