Details have emerged of how the terrorist Boko Haram sect was able to murder over 30 commuters along the Damaturu-Maiduguri expressway on the night of Sunday, February 9, 2020.

The passengers were stuck and stranded on the stretch of road near a military checkpoint mounted because of a curfew, when the terrorists pounced.

According to Bunu Ali, a resident of Auno where the attack occurred, the military had imposed a curfew in the town just days prior.

An unnamed army commander told Reuters that the military closed the road at 3pm on the day of the attack because of the insurgents.

Boko Haram struck around 9pm. Eyewitness said the insurgents attacked on motorbikes; shooting sporadically.

Buhari condemns attack

The insurgents would go on to set several trucks and cars carrying passengers on fire, according to eyewitnesses and residents of Auno.

Passengers who tried to escape through the surrounding bushes were shot from point blank range.

Auno lies 24 km (15 miles) from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

At least 18 vehicles were set ablaze and several people were abducted, another eyewitness shared.

Boko Haram attacks travelers in Borno, Feb 9, 2020 (Borno Community Watch)

A Nigerian Army Commander told Reuters that the casualty figure of 30 as reported by several media outlets, was incorrect. He said the military had recovered 10 bodies on Monday, the day after the attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack, with a promise to crush an insurgency that has bedeviled Nigeria since 2009. "Their days are numbered," Buhari said.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,” the president swore, according to a statement made available by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to crush Boko Haram [vanguardngr]

Borno in northeastern Nigeria is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and ISWAP (Islamic State of West Africa Province) insurgency.

The terrorists have killed thousands, displaced millions and abducted hundreds since the decade-long insurgency commenced.