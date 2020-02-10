On Monday, February 10, 2020, the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari condemned “murderous and cowardly” attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.

According to him, his administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom.

He said: “The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists.”

The president, who also condoled with Borno State Government over the attacks, warned that ”terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered”.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed."

”The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our Armed Forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity.” He added.

Pulse earlier reported that the Auno attacks which took place at about 9.45 PM on Sunday claimed the lives of innocent travelers, whose vehicles on convoy were attacked and burnt by the Boko Haram insurgents.